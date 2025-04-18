Left Menu

Turbulence at Delhi Airport: MPs Criticize Civil Aviation Authorities

MPs from different parties expressed their dissatisfaction with civil aviation authorities regarding ongoing disturbances at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. These disruptions, including the closure of Terminal 2 and inclement weather, have caused significant inconvenience for passengers, leading to a critical review by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 18:08 IST
Turbulence at Delhi Airport: MPs Criticize Civil Aviation Authorities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Members of Parliament from various political parties have voiced their concerns over the performance of civil aviation authorities amidst continuing chaos at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. According to sources, the parliamentary panel held a meeting questioning aviation officials about measures to tackle the disruption caused by Terminal 2's closure and recent flight delays.

The discussions at the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture meeting, led by JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, centered on the national capital's airport, which is India's largest and busiest, operating with three terminals and four runways. Currently, maintenance work has temporarily shut down Terminal 2 and one of its runways, shifting all flights to Terminal 1 since April 15.

Despite ministry officials attributing recent flight issues mainly to last week's dust storms, MPs remained unconvinced, highlighting continuous passenger inconvenience. The committee indicated that these disruptions not only affect passengers but also the overall travel network in the country. As sources reported, only those operating restaurants and cafes at the airport seemed to benefit from the passenger delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025