Turbulence at Delhi Airport: MPs Criticize Civil Aviation Authorities

Members of Parliament from various political parties have voiced their concerns over the performance of civil aviation authorities amidst continuing chaos at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. According to sources, the parliamentary panel held a meeting questioning aviation officials about measures to tackle the disruption caused by Terminal 2's closure and recent flight delays.

The discussions at the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture meeting, led by JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, centered on the national capital's airport, which is India's largest and busiest, operating with three terminals and four runways. Currently, maintenance work has temporarily shut down Terminal 2 and one of its runways, shifting all flights to Terminal 1 since April 15.

Despite ministry officials attributing recent flight issues mainly to last week's dust storms, MPs remained unconvinced, highlighting continuous passenger inconvenience. The committee indicated that these disruptions not only affect passengers but also the overall travel network in the country. As sources reported, only those operating restaurants and cafes at the airport seemed to benefit from the passenger delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)