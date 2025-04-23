Civil Aviation Ensures Fair Fare Amid Kashmir Crisis

The Civil Aviation Ministry has stepped in decisively to ensure fair pricing on airfares following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, and several others were injured in the tragic incident.

In response, Air India and IndiGo will collectively operate four additional flights from Srinagar to New Delhi and Mumbai. The airlines have also waived charges for ticket rescheduling and cancellations to assist affected passengers.

The Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, convened an urgent meeting with airline operators, stressing the importance of maintaining regular fare levels to avoid overburdening passengers during this crisis, as outlined in an official statement released on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)