Left Menu

Civil Aviation Ensures Fair Fare Amid Kashmir Crisis

The Civil Aviation Ministry has intervened to prevent airlines from increasing fares on the Srinagar route following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Additional flights to Srinagar have been scheduled, and rescheduling and cancellation fees have been waived to alleviate the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 09:32 IST
Civil Aviation Ensures Fair Fare Amid Kashmir Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry has stepped in decisively to ensure fair pricing on airfares following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, south Kashmir. At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, and several others were injured in the tragic incident.

In response, Air India and IndiGo will collectively operate four additional flights from Srinagar to New Delhi and Mumbai. The airlines have also waived charges for ticket rescheduling and cancellations to assist affected passengers.

The Civil Aviation Minister, K Rammohan Naidu, convened an urgent meeting with airline operators, stressing the importance of maintaining regular fare levels to avoid overburdening passengers during this crisis, as outlined in an official statement released on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025