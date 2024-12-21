Kolkata Airport: Soaring Towards Global Connectivity

In a significant move to bolster air travel from Kolkata, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu revealed plans to enhance Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, aiming to boost flights to 100 destinations.

Addressing the airport's centenary celebrations, Naidu highlighted efforts to expand its international reach, reminiscent of direct flights to London and Paris in the past.

Future projections include a new terminal by November 2025 and raising passenger footfall from 2.6 crore to 4.5 crore annually.

