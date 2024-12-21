Left Menu

Kolkata Airport: Soaring Towards Global Connectivity

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced plans to transform Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport into a major hub, increasing flights to 100 destinations. Efforts include a new terminal, improved infrastructure, and a rise in annual passengers to 4.5 crore by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:02 IST
Kolkata Airport: Soaring Towards Global Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster air travel from Kolkata, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu revealed plans to enhance Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, aiming to boost flights to 100 destinations.

Addressing the airport's centenary celebrations, Naidu highlighted efforts to expand its international reach, reminiscent of direct flights to London and Paris in the past.

Future projections include a new terminal by November 2025 and raising passenger footfall from 2.6 crore to 4.5 crore annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024