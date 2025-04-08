Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Elderly Man's Life on NH2

A 70-year-old man named Dwarika Prasad died after being hit by a car on National Highway NH2 in Kaushambi district. The driver fled the scene, and passersby took Prasad to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:48 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Elderly Man's Life on NH2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on National Highway NH2 in the Kaushambi district, claiming the life of 70-year-old Dwarika Prasad. On Tuesday, Prasad was en route to Narayan Swaroop Hospital to visit a relative when a speeding vehicle from Prayagraj struck him.

SHO Brijendra Singh reported that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident. Passersby acted quickly, transporting the injured Prasad to the hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival by medical professionals.

The local police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation, registering a case regarding the matter. Authorities are actively seeking the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025