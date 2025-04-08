Tragic Accident Claims Elderly Man's Life on NH2
A 70-year-old man named Dwarika Prasad died after being hit by a car on National Highway NH2 in Kaushambi district. The driver fled the scene, and passersby took Prasad to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident occurred on National Highway NH2 in the Kaushambi district, claiming the life of 70-year-old Dwarika Prasad. On Tuesday, Prasad was en route to Narayan Swaroop Hospital to visit a relative when a speeding vehicle from Prayagraj struck him.
SHO Brijendra Singh reported that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident. Passersby acted quickly, transporting the injured Prasad to the hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival by medical professionals.
The local police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation, registering a case regarding the matter. Authorities are actively seeking the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Thane: Doctors Booked for Negligence
Tragedy on the Tracks: Fatal Train Accident in Himachal Pradesh
A Decade After the Tragedy: Remembering Germanwings Flight 9525
Tragedy on Rails: Woman Leaps from Train to Escape Assault
Tragedy in Soshanguve: Five Community Patrollers Killed in Brutal Attack