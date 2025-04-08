Tragic Accident Claims Elderly Man's Life on NH2

A tragic accident occurred on National Highway NH2 in the Kaushambi district, claiming the life of 70-year-old Dwarika Prasad. On Tuesday, Prasad was en route to Narayan Swaroop Hospital to visit a relative when a speeding vehicle from Prayagraj struck him.

SHO Brijendra Singh reported that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the incident. Passersby acted quickly, transporting the injured Prasad to the hospital. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival by medical professionals.

The local police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and launched an investigation, registering a case regarding the matter. Authorities are actively seeking the driver responsible for the hit-and-run.

(With inputs from agencies.)