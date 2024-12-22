Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Iran's Ravines Claims Nine Lives

An intercity bus crash in western Iran resulted in the deaths of nine soldiers after the vehicle plunged into a ravine. Reports indicate the driver lost control due to speeding. The incident highlights Iran's ongoing traffic safety challenges, with an annual toll of 17,000 deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 22-12-2024 00:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 00:42 IST
Tragic Bus Crash in Iran's Ravines Claims Nine Lives
A tragic bus crash occurred in western Iran, resulting in nine fatalities. The intercity bus plunged into a ravine after the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, state media reported.

According to a report from state TV, six victims died immediately at the accident site in the Pa-alam area, while three others succumbed to injuries in nearby hospitals. Fourteen passengers were also injured.

The remote, mountainous region is situated approximately 450 kilometers southwest of Tehran. IRNA reported that the passengers were soldiers traveling across the country. With Iran known for having one of the world's worst traffic safety records, the incident underscores the critical need for improved road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

