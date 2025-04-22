Left Menu

Reviving Vultures: A Flight Towards Conservation in Maharashtra

Thirty-four long-billed and white-rumped vultures were transferred from Jatayu Conservation Breeding Centre in Pinjore to Maharashtra's tiger reserves. This significant step in India's vulture reintroduction programme aims to revive critically endangered populations with care in ecological distribution and transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move for wildlife conservation, thirty-four critically endangered vultures were transferred to Maharashtra from the Jatayu Conservation Breeding Centre in Haryana. Commemorating Earth Day, this initiative marks an essential stride in India's vulture reintroduction programme.

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) revealed that the transferred vultures, including 20 long-billed and 14 white-rumped species, are now headed towards three key locations within Maharashtra's Melghat, Pench, and Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserves. The programme aims to restore these vulture populations to the wild, focusing on ecological balance and breeding success.

Ensuring minimal stress and optimal safety, the vultures were transported in air-conditioned vehicles and individual boxes. Monitored by officials and experts, the initiative led by Rundan Katkar and other specialists reflects an organized effort in wildlife conservation, underscoring the strategic importance of ecological restoration.

