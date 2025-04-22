Shakti Dubey Tops 2024 UPSC Examination: A Triumph in Civil Services

Shakti Dubey has topped the 2024 civil services examination, as announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. Dubey, a Bachelor of Science graduate in Biochemistry from the University of Allahabad, chose political science and international relations as her optional subjects to clinch the top position.

The second spot was secured by Harshita Goyal, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from MS University of Baroda, who also opted for political science and international relations. Dongre Archit Parag, a B.Tech graduate from VIT, Vellore, claimed the third position with philosophy as his optional subject.

The civil services exam, held annually in three phases, continues to be a prestigious gateway to careers in the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service. This year, over a million candidates vied for top positions, showcasing a diverse range of academic backgrounds and disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)