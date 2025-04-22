GlobalSpa Awards 2025: A Celebration of Wellness Excellence

The GlobalSpa Awards 2025 unfolded in Mumbai as the highlight of the wellness calendar, uniting trailblazers from the spa, wellness, and hospitality sectors. In its seventh year, the event aimed to recognize those who excel in elevating wellness standards, drawing attention through a star-studded gathering of Bollywood, television, and fashion celebrities.

Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor of GlobalSpa India & Middle East, emphasized the awards' mission to honor dedication and innovation within the industry. Hosted by Sophie Choudry and Nitinn Miranni, the glittering night saw celebrities like Rekha, Kajol, and Sara Ali Khan present, adding further allure to the ceremony.

The event did not just shine a light on glitzy appearances but also on expanding categories, cutting-edge technology, and sustainability initiatives in wellness. Among the opulent backdrops, collaborations with partners like Samira Habitats and Austria Tourism highlighted a shared commitment to luxury and holistic wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)