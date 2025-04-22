Left Menu

GlobalSpa Awards 2025: A Celebration of Wellness Excellence

The GlobalSpa Awards 2025, held in Mumbai, brought together leading figures in the spa and wellness industries. Featuring notable celebrities and showcasing innovative practices in wellness, the event celebrated excellence and inclusivity. Among winners, prestigious awards honored top spas, beauty brands, and wellness experiences globally, with a focus on sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:44 IST
GlobalSpa Awards 2025: A Celebration of Wellness Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The GlobalSpa Awards 2025 unfolded in Mumbai as the highlight of the wellness calendar, uniting trailblazers from the spa, wellness, and hospitality sectors. In its seventh year, the event aimed to recognize those who excel in elevating wellness standards, drawing attention through a star-studded gathering of Bollywood, television, and fashion celebrities.

Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor of GlobalSpa India & Middle East, emphasized the awards' mission to honor dedication and innovation within the industry. Hosted by Sophie Choudry and Nitinn Miranni, the glittering night saw celebrities like Rekha, Kajol, and Sara Ali Khan present, adding further allure to the ceremony.

The event did not just shine a light on glitzy appearances but also on expanding categories, cutting-edge technology, and sustainability initiatives in wellness. Among the opulent backdrops, collaborations with partners like Samira Habitats and Austria Tourism highlighted a shared commitment to luxury and holistic wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025