Historic Rise: Pakistan and Bangladesh Shine in ICC Women's ODI Rankings

Pakistan and Bangladesh players made significant gains in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after securing spots in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. Standout performances from players like Nahida Akter and Sadia Iqbal propelled them to career-best rankings, alongside other notable movements from competitors at the Qualifier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 14:46 IST
Team Pakistan and Bangladesh (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Players from Pakistan and Bangladesh achieved major advancements in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings, following impressive performances that guaranteed their teams' participation in the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, according to the ICC official website.

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner, Nahida Akter, ascended two positions to claim 10th place on the updated ODI bowlers' rankings after capturing six wickets during the World Cup Qualifier. Pakistan's left-arm spinner, Sadia Iqbal, reached a new career-high, moving up five spots to 17th.

The tournament also saw West Indies' Hayley Matthews maintaining her top 10 position as ODI bowler after leading with 13 wickets. Significant advancements were seen for players like Ireland's Gaby Lewis and Pakistan's Sidra Amin in the batters' rankings, reflecting their impactful performances at the Qualifier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

