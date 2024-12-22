Left Menu

Tragic Road Mishaps Claim Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

Four individuals were killed in two distinct road accidents in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. The incidents involved collisions with a tractor-trolley and a truck. The police have identified the deceased and registered cases against the truck drivers involved in both accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raisen | Updated: 22-12-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 10:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, according to police reports released on Sunday.

The first incident occurred in Udaipura town, where a motorbike collided with a tractor-trolley, and a following truck then crushed the motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of three riders, identified as Lakhan Singh Rajput, Devesh Singh Rajput, and Raja Shrivas.

In another tragic accident on the same night, a truck hit and killed a motorcyclist, Chen Singh Lodhi, on the Bhopal-Deori road. Police have since seized the trucks and filed cases against the drivers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

