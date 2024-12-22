Left Menu

Indore Airport Set for Major Expansion: New Terminal and Runway

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu announced plans to construct a new terminal building at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore to enhance passenger capacity and facilities. The expansion will increase capacity to 55 lakh passengers annually, with a runway extension to accommodate larger aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:15 IST
In a bid to address the burgeoning demand at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu has unveiled ambitious plans for a new terminal building and runway extension.

The minister, speaking at a function, assured that these developments aim to boost the airport's passenger capacity from 40 lakh to 55 lakh annually, to be realized by 2028.

Efforts are underway to lengthen the runway from 2,800 metres to 3,400 metres, allowing larger aircraft to land, as the ministry contemplates expanding air connectivity to international hubs like Singapore, Bangkok, and Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

