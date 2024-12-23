Malaysia Strengthens Commitment to Decent Work Agenda and Responsible Business Conduct in Collaboration with ILO

Officials from Malaysian ministries and government agencies recently collaborated with the International Labour Organization (ILO) in a pivotal workshop to deepen their understanding of the Decent Work Agenda and the principles of Responsible Business Conduct (RBC). The event, held from 9 to 10 December 2024 in Putrajaya, aimed to align national policies with international labour standards, fostering a stronger, more inclusive economic framework.

Focus and Objectives

The workshop, titled "Introduction to Responsible Business Conduct through the Framework of the ILO MNE Declaration, Fair Recruitment Principles, Operational Guidelines, and National Policies," was co-organized by the ILO and Malaysia’s Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR). Representatives from six key ministries and agencies participated in the two-day training, which aimed to:

Enhance understanding of ILO instruments and their application in fostering responsible business practices.

Align national policies across ministries with international labour standards.

Discuss the implementation of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights (NAPBHR) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

The workshop also provided a platform for attendees to share insights on national labour issues and explore solutions through existing national laws and policies, bolstered by ILO frameworks.

Key Discussions and Takeaways

Participants examined the intersection of international labour standards with global supply chains, recognizing their critical role in promoting inclusive growth and sustainable business practices. Discussions emphasized the need to address critical challenges, including forced labour, child labour, and unfair recruitment practices, particularly in key sectors such as electronics.

Zharif, the National Project Coordinator at ILO, stressed the importance of aligning national policies with global standards: "Understanding the connection between international labour standards and supply chains is crucial for fostering responsible business conduct and inclusive economic growth. By integrating these principles, Malaysia can enhance its business competitiveness, improve working conditions, and ensure economic resilience."

Collaborative Framework

The workshop drew support from international partners, including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) of Japan, the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL), and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC). It was delivered under the umbrella of several ILO projects:

RVC-II: Building Responsible Value Chains in Asia through the Promotion of Decent Work in Business Operations.

MWEA: Migrant Workers Empowerment and Advocacy.

GALAB: Global Accelerator Lab.

ADVANCE: Advancing Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work on Forced Labour and Child Labour in Malaysia, focusing on the Electrical and Electronics Sector.

Broader Implications

The workshop represents a significant step toward integrating RBC principles into Malaysia's policy landscape. It underscores the government’s commitment to tackling persistent labour issues while driving social and economic transformation.

By fostering a collaborative approach involving multiple stakeholders, including private businesses, NGOs, and international partners, Malaysia is poised to strengthen its role as a regional leader in promoting ethical business practices and protecting workers' rights.

Looking Ahead

As Malaysia progresses toward achieving its Decent Work Agenda and realizing the goals of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, further engagement with ILO initiatives is expected. Enhanced awareness, robust frameworks, and cross-sectoral cooperation will be instrumental in building a more equitable and sustainable economy for all Malaysians.