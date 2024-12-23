Left Menu

Inflation Soars: Congress Criticizes Modi Government

The Congress party criticized the Modi government over rising inflation, highlighting the gap between promises like the bullet train and the escalating costs of essential goods. Prices of essentials like flour, oil, and spices have reportedly doubled, impacting the common person's purchasing power significantly.

The Congress party on Monday criticized the Modi government over the surging prices of essential goods, stating that while the promised bullet train has not materialized, inflation is rapidly affecting the common population faster than any promised developments.

Congress communications head, Jairam Ramesh, took to social media, citing a media report that illustrates a stark increase in the prices of everyday necessities such as flour, oil, and spices, which have notably doubled over the past year.

Ramesh implored that the government's response should not be empty rhetoric, but rather concrete answers, as citizens face unbearable economic strain under the rising inflation, contrary to the 'achche din' or 'good days' that were promised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

