Inflation Soars: Congress Criticizes Modi Government

The Congress party on Monday criticized the Modi government over the surging prices of essential goods, stating that while the promised bullet train has not materialized, inflation is rapidly affecting the common population faster than any promised developments.

Congress communications head, Jairam Ramesh, took to social media, citing a media report that illustrates a stark increase in the prices of everyday necessities such as flour, oil, and spices, which have notably doubled over the past year.

Ramesh implored that the government's response should not be empty rhetoric, but rather concrete answers, as citizens face unbearable economic strain under the rising inflation, contrary to the 'achche din' or 'good days' that were promised.

