A Vibrant Tribute to Endangered Parrots: A Unique Collector's Edition

MUMBAI, December 23 – Mintage World, the pioneering online museum for coins, stamps, and currency notes, has launched a remarkable coffee table book, 'Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes'. This compilation serves as both a vibrant tribute to parrot diversity and a call to action for conservation.

Priced at Rs999, the book is available on various online platforms and bookstores. It meticulously gathers coins, stamps, and banknotes from countries worldwide, each depicting parrot species threatened by extinction. Based on the IUCN Red List data from July 2024, it highlights urgent environmental challenges with over 459 stamps, 37 coins, and 12 banknotes.

Among featured species are the Imperial Amazon from Dominica and Lear's Macaw from Brazil, accompanied by rich historical contexts. CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal emphasizes the book's role in raising awareness about preserving avian heritage. Mintage World plans further collectibles on historical and cultural themes, continuing its mission of education and preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)