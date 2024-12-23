Left Menu

A Vibrant Tribute to Endangered Parrots: A Unique Collector's Edition

Mintage World unveils an enchanting coffee table book titled 'Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes', illustrating the beauty and conservation needs of parrot species globally. With over 459 stamps, it fosters awareness about threats like illegal trade, deforestation, and climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:40 IST
A Vibrant Tribute to Endangered Parrots: A Unique Collector's Edition
Endangered Parrots of the World by Sushil Kumar Agrawal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

MUMBAI, December 23 – Mintage World, the pioneering online museum for coins, stamps, and currency notes, has launched a remarkable coffee table book, 'Endangered Parrots of the World on Stamps, Coins and Banknotes'. This compilation serves as both a vibrant tribute to parrot diversity and a call to action for conservation.

Priced at Rs999, the book is available on various online platforms and bookstores. It meticulously gathers coins, stamps, and banknotes from countries worldwide, each depicting parrot species threatened by extinction. Based on the IUCN Red List data from July 2024, it highlights urgent environmental challenges with over 459 stamps, 37 coins, and 12 banknotes.

Among featured species are the Imperial Amazon from Dominica and Lear's Macaw from Brazil, accompanied by rich historical contexts. CEO Sushilkumar Agrawal emphasizes the book's role in raising awareness about preserving avian heritage. Mintage World plans further collectibles on historical and cultural themes, continuing its mission of education and preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024