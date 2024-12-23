Chhattisgarh's Investment Surge: A New Industrial Dawn

Chhattisgarh is experiencing a significant investment influx, with proposals totaling Rs 15,184 crore across crucial sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, and renewable energy, as per an official statement disclosed on Monday.

At a recently held investors' meet, pivotal discussions took place between Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and prominent industrialists from India and overseas to explore lucrative investment opportunities within the state.

Notable commitments include Rs 11,500 crore from Renew Power Limited for developing pump storage and green hydrogen projects. Additional proposals were made by TWI for EV manufacturing, Polymatech in semiconductors, and others, promising economic growth and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)