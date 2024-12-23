Left Menu

Telecom Shifts: Reliance Jio and Airtel Lead Subscriber Changes in October

In October, Reliance Jio lost 37.6 lakh subscribers but increased active users by 38.47 lakh, while Bharti Airtel gained 19.28 lakh subscribers. Vodafone Idea lost 19.77 lakh users. The total active wireless subscribers stood at 1,066.67 million in India for October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:12 IST
Telecom Shifts: Reliance Jio and Airtel Lead Subscriber Changes in October
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift in India's telecom landscape, the latest Trai data reveals Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator, lost 37.6 lakh wireless subscribers in October. However, the company successfully enhanced its active mobile subscriber base with an addition of 38.47 lakh users, showcasing resilience amid shifting numbers.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel further expanded its wireless network by accumulating an additional 19.28 lakh users. Notably, its active subscriber base grew by a robust 27.23 lakh during the same month. Conversely, Vodafone Idea faced a setback, losing 19.77 lakh wireless subscribers coupled with a decline of 7.23 lakh in its active user base.

Trai's report highlighted a total of 1,066.67 million active wireless subscribers in October. Additionally, the telecom sector observed a decrease in total broadband subscribers to 941.47 million and a slight decline in total telephone subscribers to 1,188.20 million by the month's end, reflecting broader industry dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024