Telecom Shifts: Reliance Jio and Airtel Lead Subscriber Changes in October

In a significant shift in India's telecom landscape, the latest Trai data reveals Reliance Jio, the leading telecom operator, lost 37.6 lakh wireless subscribers in October. However, the company successfully enhanced its active mobile subscriber base with an addition of 38.47 lakh users, showcasing resilience amid shifting numbers.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel further expanded its wireless network by accumulating an additional 19.28 lakh users. Notably, its active subscriber base grew by a robust 27.23 lakh during the same month. Conversely, Vodafone Idea faced a setback, losing 19.77 lakh wireless subscribers coupled with a decline of 7.23 lakh in its active user base.

Trai's report highlighted a total of 1,066.67 million active wireless subscribers in October. Additionally, the telecom sector observed a decrease in total broadband subscribers to 941.47 million and a slight decline in total telephone subscribers to 1,188.20 million by the month's end, reflecting broader industry dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)