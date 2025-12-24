Left Menu

Pope Leo Urges Christmas Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Pope Leo expressed deep sadness over Russia's rejection of a ceasefire with Ukraine, urging respect for peace on Christmas Day. As the first U.S. pope, he appealed globally for at least 24 hours of serenity, highlighting the ongoing struggle for peace in the years-long conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 01:14 IST
Pope Leo

Pope Leo voiced profound disappointment on Tuesday, criticizing Russia's decision not to honor a Christmas ceasefire in its prolonged conflict with Ukraine. Addressing the media outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, Leo remarked on the pervasive sadness this refusal incites.

In his appeal to people of good will, the pope called for recognition of Christmas as a day of peace. Leo, the first pontiff from the United States, stressed the necessity for global citizens to seize the opportunity for tranquility.

Hoping for a response, Leo suggested that perhaps even a single day of peace, such as Christmas, could usher in broader resolutions for the embattled region.

