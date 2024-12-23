Left Menu

Parle Biscuits' Sweet Success: Profits Double in FY24

Parle Biscuits reported a significant profit increase to Rs 1,606.95 crore in FY24, with operations revenue up by 2% to Rs 14,349.4 crore. The company experienced overall revenue growth driven by advertising and other income, amidst aggressive expansion in the biscuits and confectionery sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 19:33 IST
Parle Biscuits' Sweet Success: Profits Double in FY24
  • Country:
  • India

Parle Biscuits has witnessed an impressive surge in profits, reporting a twofold increase reaching Rs 1,606.95 crore for the fiscal year 2024, as per financial data from business intelligence platform Tofler. Revenue from operations also saw an uptick by 2% to Rs 14,349.4 crore.

The company's total revenue climbed 5.31% to Rs 15,085.76 crore in FY24. This growth was bolstered by additional income streams, reflecting Parle Biscuits' expanding financial footprint compared to its previous stand-alone profit of Rs 743.66 crore and a revenue of Rs 14,068.80 crore achieved in FY23.

Founded in September 1974, Parle Biscuits, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parle Products, manufactures popular brands like Parle G. The company's FY24 advertising expenses grew by 3.23% to Rs 442.81 crore, while total expenses decreased by 2.54% to Rs 12,979.41 crore. Parle Biscuits continues to explore new opportunities in its sector, expressing a positive outlook for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024