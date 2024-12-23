Parle Biscuits' Sweet Success: Profits Double in FY24

Parle Biscuits has witnessed an impressive surge in profits, reporting a twofold increase reaching Rs 1,606.95 crore for the fiscal year 2024, as per financial data from business intelligence platform Tofler. Revenue from operations also saw an uptick by 2% to Rs 14,349.4 crore.

The company's total revenue climbed 5.31% to Rs 15,085.76 crore in FY24. This growth was bolstered by additional income streams, reflecting Parle Biscuits' expanding financial footprint compared to its previous stand-alone profit of Rs 743.66 crore and a revenue of Rs 14,068.80 crore achieved in FY23.

Founded in September 1974, Parle Biscuits, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parle Products, manufactures popular brands like Parle G. The company's FY24 advertising expenses grew by 3.23% to Rs 442.81 crore, while total expenses decreased by 2.54% to Rs 12,979.41 crore. Parle Biscuits continues to explore new opportunities in its sector, expressing a positive outlook for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)