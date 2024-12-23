Left Menu

Paradip: A New Industrial Hub in Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a plastic bag manufacturing unit at Odisha's Plastic Park. The plant, developed by Energon Polymatics, has a capacity of 500 metric tonnes per month, promising significant employment opportunities and regional development under 'Mission Purvodaya'. Paradip is now a focal point for industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:51 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has inaugurated a new plastic bag manufacturing unit at the Plastic Park in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. This development marks a significant step in both employment generation and industrial progress in the region.

The plant, developed by Energon Polymatics, boasts a processing capacity of 500 metric tonnes per month and will produce various types of plastic bags. Pradhan emphasized the importance of leveraging local potential by connecting it with projects such as the proposed petrochemical complex in Paradip and the Bhadrak textile park.

Pradhan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders for their support. He highlighted Paradip as a developing industrial center under 'Mission Purvodaya', showcasing rapid progress in projects including the expansion of Paradip Port's capacity and new petrochemical initiatives.

