Healthcare Gains Buoy European Stoxx 600 Amid Low Trading

Europe's STOXX 600 ended the day slightly up, driven by a surge in Novo Nordisk shares that helped the healthcare sector. Low trading volumes characterized the day due to holiday anticipation, while concerns over U.S. tariffs and economic outlooks impacted sentiment. Volkswagen and Aviva made notable moves in the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In European financial markets, the STOXX 600 index closed slightly higher at the beginning of a shortened holiday week, propelled by a rise in Novo Nordisk shares that bolstered the healthcare sector and mitigated losses across the main stock index.

The STOXX 600, a pan-European gauge, closed up by 0.1% following its largest weekly decline in over three months. Trading volumes were notably light in anticipation of the Christmas holiday, contributing to sectoral declines, notably in travel and leisure, which dropped by 2% largely due to a significant 10.1% decrease in Swedish online gaming company Evolution.

Novo Nordisk saw a significant 5.7% increase, aiding a 1.4% rise in the healthcare sub-index. This followed the drugmaker's challenging last week, where disappointing results for its obesity drug CagriSema led to a dramatic loss in market value, although approved for its bleeding disorder drug Alhemo by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

