Healthcare Gains Buoy European Stoxx 600 Amid Low Trading

In European financial markets, the STOXX 600 index closed slightly higher at the beginning of a shortened holiday week, propelled by a rise in Novo Nordisk shares that bolstered the healthcare sector and mitigated losses across the main stock index.

The STOXX 600, a pan-European gauge, closed up by 0.1% following its largest weekly decline in over three months. Trading volumes were notably light in anticipation of the Christmas holiday, contributing to sectoral declines, notably in travel and leisure, which dropped by 2% largely due to a significant 10.1% decrease in Swedish online gaming company Evolution.

Novo Nordisk saw a significant 5.7% increase, aiding a 1.4% rise in the healthcare sub-index. This followed the drugmaker's challenging last week, where disappointing results for its obesity drug CagriSema led to a dramatic loss in market value, although approved for its bleeding disorder drug Alhemo by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

