Badlapur's Daily Bread Now Costs More

In Badlapur, Maharashtra, residents will now have to pay more for bread as prices rise from Rs 20 to Rs 23. The increase, announced by the Kulgaon-Badlapur Bakery Owners Welfare Association, is attributed to a significant hike in raw material costs.

'The cost of flour, oil, and other key ingredients has soared by nearly 20% over the last year,' explained Ayub Gadkari, an office-bearer of the association. 'We've tried to avoid raising prices, but the current situation has made it unavoidable.'

This adjustment is expected to impact households and businesses dependent on bread. While some consumers understand the bakers' predicament, others worry about how the growing cost of essentials will strain their budgets. The association assures that they will continue to monitor market conditions to maintain a balance between quality and affordability.

