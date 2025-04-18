Cable Car Tragedy in Naples: Four Lives Lost
A tragic cable car accident near Naples, Italy, resulted in four deaths and one critical injury. The crash occurred when a support cable snapped, causing the car to fall. Rescue efforts faced challenging conditions, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.
Four people have perished, and one individual is severely injured following a cable car crash near Naples, southern Italy, as reported by mountain rescue services and the fire brigade.
The incident took place on the cable car route linking Castellammare di Stabia to Monte Faito, which offers scenic views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples. Investigations reveal that the car plummeted after a supporting cable gave way.
The deceased included a cable car operator and three tourists, two of whom were British and one Israeli. Another Israeli tourist is in critical yet stable condition, according to the hospital in Naples. Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause behind what has been described as 'an unimaginable tragedy'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naples
- cable car
- tragedy
- Italy
- Monte Faito
- tourists
- accident
- emergency
- investigation
- disaster
ALSO READ
Tragic Accident: Youth Killed by Freight Train Near Kasimpur Halt
Tragic Accident on Bangalore-Mysore Expressway Claims Family's Lives
Tragic Road Accident Claims Teenage Life Amid Karachi's Rising Traffic Fatalities
Tragic Trio: Separate Accidents Claim Three Lives
Tragic Collision: Family of Four Perishes in Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Accident