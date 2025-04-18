Left Menu

Cable Car Tragedy in Naples: Four Lives Lost

A tragic cable car accident near Naples, Italy, resulted in four deaths and one critical injury. The crash occurred when a support cable snapped, causing the car to fall. Rescue efforts faced challenging conditions, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:21 IST
Cable Car Tragedy in Naples: Four Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four people have perished, and one individual is severely injured following a cable car crash near Naples, southern Italy, as reported by mountain rescue services and the fire brigade.

The incident took place on the cable car route linking Castellammare di Stabia to Monte Faito, which offers scenic views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples. Investigations reveal that the car plummeted after a supporting cable gave way.

The deceased included a cable car operator and three tourists, two of whom were British and one Israeli. Another Israeli tourist is in critical yet stable condition, according to the hospital in Naples. Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause behind what has been described as 'an unimaginable tragedy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025