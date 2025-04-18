Cable Car Tragedy in Naples: Four Lives Lost

Four people have perished, and one individual is severely injured following a cable car crash near Naples, southern Italy, as reported by mountain rescue services and the fire brigade.

The incident took place on the cable car route linking Castellammare di Stabia to Monte Faito, which offers scenic views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples. Investigations reveal that the car plummeted after a supporting cable gave way.

The deceased included a cable car operator and three tourists, two of whom were British and one Israeli. Another Israeli tourist is in critical yet stable condition, according to the hospital in Naples. Authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause behind what has been described as 'an unimaginable tragedy'.

