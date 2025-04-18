Rwanda Aids SADC Troop Withdrawal from Congo

In a strategic development, Rwanda has approved the passage of soldiers from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as they evacuate from the conflict-ridden city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. This move follows SADC's decision to initiate a phased withdrawal of its SAMIDRC forces from the region, which was announced in mid-March.

According to three diplomatic sources, Rwanda accepted a formal request, agreeing to a secure passage for the troops and ensuring that their weapons would be sealed for security reasons while traversing through Rwandan soil. The weapons will remain with the troops upon leaving Rwanda, they stated.

No immediate responses were available from SADC or the governments of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. General Rudzani Maphwanya, head of the South African National Defence Force, revealed that a technical team is currently in Tanzania, working out the specifics of the troop withdrawal, as SAMIDRC continues assisting Kinshasa in its battle against persistent rebel forces in east Congo.

