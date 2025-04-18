Left Menu

US Tariffs: National Security or Economic Safeguard?

The US informed WTO that its tariffs on steel and aluminium are based on national security, not safeguard measures. This follows India's request for WTO consultations, arguing these are in fact safeguard measures. The US contends their actions align with national security statutes, not trade agreements.

The United States has defended its position on tariffs placed on steel and aluminium by informing the World Trade Organization (WTO) that these tariffs are rooted in national security concerns, rather than being traditional safeguard measures.

This explanation was delivered as a response to India's request for consultations under the WTO's Safeguards Agreement. India claims the US measures, characterized as security-based, effectively serve as economic safeguards.

Despite India's assertions, the US maintains that these tariffs uphold national security and aren't covered by the Agreement on Safeguards, while being open to further discussions with India outside this framework.

