Goyal Salt Unveils 'Goyal Black Salt', A Step Toward Holistic Well-being

Goyal Salt Limited introduces 'Goyal Black Salt', highlighting its health benefits and expanding its product offerings. Marketed for digestion, detoxification, and more, the product supports Goyal Salt's ambition to rank among India's top salt brands, reinforcing its market presence in western regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:34 IST
Goyal Salt Limited, a prominent name in the FMCG sector, announced the release of its latest product, 'Goyal Black Salt', at a launch event in Jaipur on December 24, 2024. This addition marks a significant expansion in the company's diverse portfolio.

Black salt, or 'Kala Namak', is renowned for promoting health benefits such as aiding digestion, providing detoxification, and supporting skin health. Goyal Salt aims to attract health-conscious consumers by offering a superior alternative to traditional salt.

Pramesh Goyal, Managing Director, emphasized the commitment to quality and consumer wellness, expecting 'Goyal Black Salt' to strengthen brand ties with health-oriented users. The company seeks to advance within India's competitive salt market, particularly in western states like Maharashtra and Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

