Left Menu

Industry Calls for Sweeping Budget Reforms Ahead of 2025-26 Union Budget

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry is urging the government to introduce significant reforms in the 2025-26 Union Budget. Key proposals include tax reforms for individuals and LLPs, PLI scheme expansion, and updated MSME norms. The industry body is also advocating increased capital expenditure and the abolition of the security transaction tax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:56 IST
Industry Calls for Sweeping Budget Reforms Ahead of 2025-26 Union Budget
PHDCCI Logo (Image/PHDCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The countdown to the 2025-26 Union Budget has inspired a flurry of suggestions from various industry sectors, with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry leading the charge. The industry body has presented a comprehensive reform agenda to the finance ministry, highlighting key areas that require immediate attention.

One of the primary demands is a reduction in tax rates for individuals and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), and the swift progression of faceless appeals through the introduction of a statutory period. The PHDCCI also recommends expanding the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme beyond the existing 14 sectors.

The PHDCCI is urging a significant boost in capital expenditure, proposing an increase from Rs 11.11 lakh crore to Rs 13 lakh crore. In tandem, they call for a budget expansion from Rs 48.2 lakh crore to over Rs 51 lakh crore. To align with corporate tax rates, the body advocates for reduced tax rules for partnerships and LLPs, alongside the abolition of the security transaction tax (STT). Furthermore, the expansion of the PLI scheme to include sectors such as medicinal plants and gems and jewelry is on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024