Himachal's HRTC Drives Towards a Greener Future with Increased Revenue

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has boosted its revenue by Rs 63.47 crore in the first eight months of the year, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state government is focused on converting HRTC's diesel fleet to electric, aiming to establish a 'Green HRTC' by March 2026.

In a significant boost to the state's transport sector, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) reported a revenue increase of Rs 63.47 crore for the year's first eight months, announced Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

During a recent review meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted that the state government contributes about Rs 60 crore monthly to support HRTC, ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions over the past two years.

He also revealed ambitious plans for HRTC, aiming to replace its diesel bus fleet with electric buses by March 2026, aligning with the government’s vision to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State.

