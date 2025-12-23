Left Menu

Trump's Golden Fleet Vision: A New Era of Battleships

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new 'battleship' as part of a 'Golden Fleet,' aiming for them to be the most powerful naval ships ever. Despite modern ships facing delays and budget issues, Trump will personally influence the design, emphasizing aesthetics and advanced weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2025 04:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 04:48 IST
Trump's Golden Fleet Vision: A New Era of Battleships
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has declared his intention for the Navy to construct a cutting-edge warship, referred to as a 'battleship,' marking a step towards creating what he envisions as a 'Golden Fleet.' Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump boasted of ships that would outstrip previous designs in size, speed, and power.

These new warships are set to surpass the World War II-era Iowa-class battleships, integrating yet-to-be-perfected technologies like hypersonic missiles and rail guns. However, this initiative follows a recent decision by the Navy to abandon plans for a smaller warship due to delays and budget constraints.

Traditionally, battleships were powerful, heavily armed vessels that dwindled in importance post-World War II. Despite modern naval challenges, Trump, who has a unique approach to naval aesthetics, intends to play a direct role in the warship design. His vision includes restoring the prominence of such vessels in the Navy's fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025