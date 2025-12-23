Trump's Golden Fleet Vision: A New Era of Battleships
President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new 'battleship' as part of a 'Golden Fleet,' aiming for them to be the most powerful naval ships ever. Despite modern ships facing delays and budget issues, Trump will personally influence the design, emphasizing aesthetics and advanced weaponry.
In a bold move, President Donald Trump has declared his intention for the Navy to construct a cutting-edge warship, referred to as a 'battleship,' marking a step towards creating what he envisions as a 'Golden Fleet.' Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump boasted of ships that would outstrip previous designs in size, speed, and power.
These new warships are set to surpass the World War II-era Iowa-class battleships, integrating yet-to-be-perfected technologies like hypersonic missiles and rail guns. However, this initiative follows a recent decision by the Navy to abandon plans for a smaller warship due to delays and budget constraints.
Traditionally, battleships were powerful, heavily armed vessels that dwindled in importance post-World War II. Despite modern naval challenges, Trump, who has a unique approach to naval aesthetics, intends to play a direct role in the warship design. His vision includes restoring the prominence of such vessels in the Navy's fleet.
