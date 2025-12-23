Trump's Golden Fleet Vision: A New Era of Battleships

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has declared his intention for the Navy to construct a cutting-edge warship, referred to as a 'battleship,' marking a step towards creating what he envisions as a 'Golden Fleet.' Speaking at Mar-a-Lago, Trump boasted of ships that would outstrip previous designs in size, speed, and power.

These new warships are set to surpass the World War II-era Iowa-class battleships, integrating yet-to-be-perfected technologies like hypersonic missiles and rail guns. However, this initiative follows a recent decision by the Navy to abandon plans for a smaller warship due to delays and budget constraints.

Traditionally, battleships were powerful, heavily armed vessels that dwindled in importance post-World War II. Despite modern naval challenges, Trump, who has a unique approach to naval aesthetics, intends to play a direct role in the warship design. His vision includes restoring the prominence of such vessels in the Navy's fleet.

(With inputs from agencies.)