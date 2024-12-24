Samsung's Strategic Comeback: Revolutionizing India's Residential AC Market

Samsung India is strategizing a return to the residential air-conditioner market, following a notable rise in sales this summer. The company intends to launch over a dozen inverter AC models for its 2025 lineup, expanding to 15-16 stock-keeping units, according to an industry insider.

Samsung's room air conditioners will incorporate smart features, including its proprietary Bespoke AI solutions, aiming at consumers interested in premium ACs with additional features. A decade ago, Samsung was a leading player in the RAC market, but shifted focus to high-growth sectors like mobile phones and smart TVs.

Samsung anticipates double-digit volume growth in the RAC segment in 2025, leveraging the trend of premiumization. With a current market share in the low single digits, Samsung hopes to capture a significant portion of the competitive Indian RAC market with its AI-driven models. Despite an unanswered email to Samsung India, the RAC market shows potential due to rising temperatures and urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)