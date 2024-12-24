Left Menu

Samsung's Strategic Comeback: Revolutionizing India's Residential AC Market

Samsung India plans to re-enter the residential AC market with a new range targeting premium customers. Once a leading player, Samsung aims for double-digit growth in 2025 by introducing high-end models featuring advanced AI technology, addressing consumer demand for premium and energy-efficient products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:08 IST
Samsung's Strategic Comeback: Revolutionizing India's Residential AC Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung India is strategizing a return to the residential air-conditioner market, following a notable rise in sales this summer. The company intends to launch over a dozen inverter AC models for its 2025 lineup, expanding to 15-16 stock-keeping units, according to an industry insider.

Samsung's room air conditioners will incorporate smart features, including its proprietary Bespoke AI solutions, aiming at consumers interested in premium ACs with additional features. A decade ago, Samsung was a leading player in the RAC market, but shifted focus to high-growth sectors like mobile phones and smart TVs.

Samsung anticipates double-digit volume growth in the RAC segment in 2025, leveraging the trend of premiumization. With a current market share in the low single digits, Samsung hopes to capture a significant portion of the competitive Indian RAC market with its AI-driven models. Despite an unanswered email to Samsung India, the RAC market shows potential due to rising temperatures and urbanization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024