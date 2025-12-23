Left Menu

Puravankara's Strategic Bengaluru Expansion: A New Era in Real Estate

Puravankara Limited has acquired a 53.5-acre land in Bengaluru's Anekal Taluk, enhancing its foothold in emerging residential corridors. This strategic purchase aligns with their expansion efforts across Bengaluru's micro-markets, aiming to foster sustainable community developments and capitalize on strong end-user demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:03 IST
In a significant development for Bengaluru's real estate sector, Puravankara Limited has announced the acquisition of a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk. The addition strengthens Puravankara's position in one of the city's rapidly growing residential areas.

Managing Director Ashish Puravankara confirmed that this acquisition is part of the company's long-term strategy to expand its footprint across strategic micro-markets in Bengaluru. It aligns with the firm's effort to provide high-quality, sustainable living spaces while meeting the robust demand in the region.

The Attibele Hobli land is expected to yield a potential gross development value exceeding Rs 4,800 crores, adding to a total of 12.76 million square feet of developable area and a GDV of Rs 13,900 crores across Bengaluru and Mumbai in the current fiscal year, according to CEO - South, Mallanna Sasalu.

