Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves: A Robust Shield Against Global Shocks Amidst Fluctuations

India's foreign exchange reserves can cover over 11 months of imports and 96% of external debt by June 2024, despite recent declines. The reserves now stand at $652.9 billion. The RBI continues to monitor and manage these reserves to stabilize the Rupee without fixed targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:06 IST
India's Forex Reserves: A Robust Shield Against Global Shocks Amidst Fluctuations
A basket of currencies (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves, capable of covering more than 11 months of imports and nearly all external debt by mid-2024, have shown resilience even as they dipped to a multi-month low. The Reserve Bank of India reported reserves at $652.9 billion despite declines over recent weeks.

The central bank emphasizes that reserve levels remain robust and sufficient, despite a $1.988 billion fall in the week ending December 13, 2024, reflecting strategic intervention efforts to prevent a sharp Rupee depreciation.

India added $58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves in 2023, sharply contrasting last year's $71 billion decline. While closely monitoring exchange markets, the RBI maintains a flexible stance without fixed targets, sustaining investor confidence in Indian assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024