India's Forex Reserves: A Robust Shield Against Global Shocks Amidst Fluctuations

India's foreign exchange reserves, capable of covering more than 11 months of imports and nearly all external debt by mid-2024, have shown resilience even as they dipped to a multi-month low. The Reserve Bank of India reported reserves at $652.9 billion despite declines over recent weeks.

The central bank emphasizes that reserve levels remain robust and sufficient, despite a $1.988 billion fall in the week ending December 13, 2024, reflecting strategic intervention efforts to prevent a sharp Rupee depreciation.

India added $58 billion to its foreign exchange reserves in 2023, sharply contrasting last year's $71 billion decline. While closely monitoring exchange markets, the RBI maintains a flexible stance without fixed targets, sustaining investor confidence in Indian assets.

