Brief Tech Glitch Grounds American Airlines Nationwide

American Airlines experienced a temporary grounding of its flights due to a technical issue, affecting millions of holiday travelers. The FAA ordered the grounding at the airline's request. The airline is working to resolve the issue and has yet to issue a detailed press release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

American Airlines flights resumed early Tuesday after a brief grounding caused by a systemwide technical issue. This development came after the Federal Aviation Administration, at the airline's request, ordered all of its flights grounded just before 7 am Eastern time.

The issue struck during one of the busiest travel periods, leading to nationwide delays and frustrations among millions of travelers. Responding to passengers' queries on social media, American Airlines stated that their team is diligently working to resolve the problem. As of now, the airline has not issued an official press release detailing the cause of the technical issue, and inquiries remain unanswered.

The FAA's acknowledgment of a "nationwide groundstop" for American Airlines and its subsidiaries underscores the scale of the disruption. Despite the grounding, the Transportation Security Administration remains prepared to screen approximately 40 million passengers over the holiday period, extending through January 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

