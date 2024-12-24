Left Menu

Impact of Sops on India's Fiscal Landscape in 2024-25

An RBI article warns that sops announced in the 2024-25 Budgets by various Indian states, such as free electricity and allowances, may divert funds from essential infrastructure. Despite a strong fiscal start, sustaining medium-term growth may be compromised, impacting social and economic infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:32 IST
Impact of Sops on India's Fiscal Landscape in 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An RBI article critiques how several Indian states' 2024-25 Budgets sops might impinge on resources meant for vital infrastructure projects, a report revealed on Tuesday.

While the gross fiscal deficit has moderated due to high receipts and tempered expenditure, some states have opted to introduce sops, including free amenities and monetary support, possibly impacting infrastructure development, the RBI Bulletin noted in December.

The fiscal health allows increased capex in late 2024-25, potentially sustaining pandemic recovery gains. Yet, the balance between social spending and infrastructure investment remains precarious as the fiscal cycle progresses and political dynamics come into play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024