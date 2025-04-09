Left Menu

U.S. Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy in Western Sahara Conflict

The U.S. supports Morocco's plan for Western Sahara, offering the region some autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, emphasizing that negotiations should follow the Moroccan Autonomy Proposal. The ongoing conflict involves Morocco and the Algeria-backed Polisario front.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 04:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 04:08 IST
U.S. Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy in Western Sahara Conflict

In a bid to resolve the longstanding Western Sahara conflict, the U.S. has reiterated its position supporting Morocco's autonomy plan. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, emphasizing discussions based solely on Morocco's proposal offering the region autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.

The conflict, originating in 1975, sees Morocco claiming the territory as its own, while the Algeria-backed Polisario front seeks independence as the Sahrawi Republic. The U.S. regards Morocco's 2007 autonomy proposal as a serious and credible resolution framework.

The recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara was initially made by former President Donald Trump, and remains U.S. policy. However, a U.N.-led process has stalled due to differing stances, with Polisario and Algeria advocating for a referendum, a step Morocco and its supporters resist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025