U.S. Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy in Western Sahara Conflict

In a bid to resolve the longstanding Western Sahara conflict, the U.S. has reiterated its position supporting Morocco's autonomy plan. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, emphasizing discussions based solely on Morocco's proposal offering the region autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty.

The conflict, originating in 1975, sees Morocco claiming the territory as its own, while the Algeria-backed Polisario front seeks independence as the Sahrawi Republic. The U.S. regards Morocco's 2007 autonomy proposal as a serious and credible resolution framework.

The recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara was initially made by former President Donald Trump, and remains U.S. policy. However, a U.N.-led process has stalled due to differing stances, with Polisario and Algeria advocating for a referendum, a step Morocco and its supporters resist.

