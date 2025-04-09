Left Menu

U.S. Citizens Released from Congo After Coup Attempt

Three American citizens jailed in the Democratic Republic of Congo over a failed coup attempt have been handed over to U.S. custody. This follows high-level talks between the nations, which also discussed security and mining deals. The move signifies growing cooperation between the U.S. and Congo.

Three U.S. citizens incarcerated in the Democratic Republic of Congo for their involvement in a failed coup attempt were transferred to American custody, following diplomatic negotiations on security and mining agreements. Their transfer marks a significant step in enhancing U.S.-Congo ties.

The discussions were headed by Massad Boulos, President Trump's senior Africa adviser, who conducted meetings with President Felix Tshisekedi. This development coincides with intensified talks on critical mineral partnerships, as Congo offers a minerals-for-security proposal to the U.S.

The release of the Americans, which involved reducing their sentences for repatriation, highlights strengthening diplomatic relations, as stated by Tina Salama, Tshisekedi's spokesperson. The move also aligns with U.S. interests in Congo's rich mineral resources, amidst ongoing regional instability.

