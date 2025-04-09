Left Menu

Idaho Police Shooting Raises Concerns on Protocols with Disabled Individuals

In Pocatello, Idaho, a police shooting involving a nonverbal, autistic, and intellectually disabled teenager named Victor Perez has sparked community outrage. Video evidence shows officers firing within seconds, prompting questions about their decision-making and lack of non-lethal measures in handling individuals with disabilities.

In the wake of a police shooting in Pocatello, Idaho, questions are being raised about law enforcement protocols when dealing with disabled individuals. Seventeen-year-old Victor Perez, who is nonverbal, autistic, and has cerebral palsy, was shot by officers after reportedly approaching them with a knife.

Witnesses and video evidence suggest officers fired almost immediately after arriving, without apparent efforts to de-escalate or use non-lethal measures. Victor's family, supported by a concerned community, is demanding answers regarding the rapid response and lack of communication by the officers.

The Pocatello Police Department has stated that an investigation is underway. As public scrutiny intensifies, there is a renewed call for re-evaluation of police training concerning interactions with individuals with developmental or intellectual disabilities.

