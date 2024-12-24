Amit Shah Boosts Financial Inclusion with Launch of New Cooperatives

In a significant move aimed at boosting financial inclusion, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate over 10,000 newly-formed multipurpose primary agricultural cooperative societies, along with dairy and fisheries cooperatives, on Wednesday.

The announcement coincides with a national conference where Shah will present registration certificates, micro ATMs, and RuPay Kisan Credit Cards to these budding cooperatives. This initiative seeks to facilitate better access to credit services at the grassroots level, particularly in panchayats, an official statement revealed.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and other dignitaries will also be present to emphasize the importance of such cooperative efforts in driving the nation's economic progress from the rural front.

