Amit Shah Boosts Financial Inclusion with Launch of New Cooperatives
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate over 10,000 new multipurpose primary agricultural cooperative societies, dairy, and fisheries cooperatives. These initiatives, aimed at enhancing financial inclusion, will provide rural communities with access to credit services through tools like micro ATMs and RuPay Kisan Credit Cards.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move aimed at boosting financial inclusion, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate over 10,000 newly-formed multipurpose primary agricultural cooperative societies, along with dairy and fisheries cooperatives, on Wednesday.
The announcement coincides with a national conference where Shah will present registration certificates, micro ATMs, and RuPay Kisan Credit Cards to these budding cooperatives. This initiative seeks to facilitate better access to credit services at the grassroots level, particularly in panchayats, an official statement revealed.
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, and other dignitaries will also be present to emphasize the importance of such cooperative efforts in driving the nation's economic progress from the rural front.
(With inputs from agencies.)