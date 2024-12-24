Left Menu

IOCL's Mega Investment Surge in Odisha: Paradip Naphtha Project and Beyond

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) plans to invest Rs 61,000 crore in a naphtha cracker project in Paradip, Odisha. The upcoming 'Make in Odisha 2025' summit will see the signing of an MoU between IOCL and the Odisha government. A yarn project at Bhadrak is also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:41 IST
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a massive investment of Rs 61,000 crore for the establishment of a naphtha cracker project in Paradip, Odisha. The development was revealed in a statement highlighting upcoming strategic initiatives.

A Memorandum of Understanding is slated for signing between the Odisha government and IOCL at the much-anticipated 'Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025' summit. This summit will also mark the groundbreaking of a Rs 4,352 crore yarn project in Bhadrak.

The discussions, held in Bhubaneswar, involved Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and IOCL Chairman AS Sahney, and included talks on a floating solar project and ethanol endeavors in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

