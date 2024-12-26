Controversy Over Alleged 'Slavery-like Conditions' in BYD's Brazilian Factory
BYD's contractor, Jinjiang Group, refutes Brazilian authorities' claims of employees in slavery-like conditions, stating accusations harm Chinese dignity. A joint letter articulates the discontent. Previously, Brazilian officials reported finding 163 Chinese nationals in poor working conditions at a BYD-owned site.
In a striking rebuttal, Jinjiang Group, a contractor for the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, has countered Brazilian authorities' claims that Chinese workers were in 'slavery-like conditions.'
Jinjiang declared that these accusations are unfounded and detrimental to the dignity of the Chinese people, prompting a joint letter of protest from the affected workers.
The controversy stems from Brazilian officials' reports allegedly finding 163 Chinese employees in adverse labor conditions at a BYD-operated site, igniting international dialogue on workers' rights.
