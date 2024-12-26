Archies Ltd Expands GCC Presence with Al Hasnae Gifts Partnership
Archies Ltd has partnered with Al Hasnae Gifts to enhance its reach in the GCC market. The collaboration aims to expand Archies' presence into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, leveraging established retail networks to bring its unique gifting range to the Middle East audience.
Greeting cards and gifts giant Archies Ltd has teamed up with Al Hasnae Gifts to broaden its footprint in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market, according to a company announcement on Thursday.
Archies, which recently launched operations in the UAE, aims to extend its reach into Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, establishing a significant presence across the Middle East. This development was confirmed in a regulatory filing by the company.
Executive Director Varun Moolchandani expressed enthusiasm about entering the dynamic GCC market, describing it as one with 'immense potential.' The alliance with Al Hasnae Gifts, a well-known player in the GCC gifting sector, enhances Archies' integration into existing retail networks like Carrefour and Union Co-op.
