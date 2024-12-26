Left Menu

CCPA Cracks Down on Coaching Centers for Misleading UPSC Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) slapped hefty fines on coaching institutes, Vajirao & Reddy Institute and StudyIQ IAS, for misleading advertisements about UPSC exam results. The penalties aim to safeguard consumer rights by enforcing transparency in advertising, ensuring prospective students are correctly informed about course outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 13:59 IST
CCPA Cracks Down on Coaching Centers for Misleading UPSC Claims
Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Vajirao & Reddy Institute and StudyIQ IAS Rs 7 lakh each for making false claims about their success rates in the UPSC Civil Services Exam results. Edge IAS also faces a Rs 1 lakh penalty for similar misleading claims.

These measures, announced by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, underscore a commitment to consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, found that Vajirao & Reddy failed to specify that all 617 successful candidates were enrolled in their Interview Guidance Programme, misleadingly implying all courses had equal success rates.

In Edge IAS's case, their advertisement showcased 13 successful UPSC candidates without revealing the specific courses they attended. The CCPA has issued 45 notices to various institutes to halt deceptive ads, emphasizing consumer rights to make informed choices. A total of Rs 71.6 lakh in penalties has been levied so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024