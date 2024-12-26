CCPA Cracks Down on Coaching Centers for Misleading UPSC Claims

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined Vajirao & Reddy Institute and StudyIQ IAS Rs 7 lakh each for making false claims about their success rates in the UPSC Civil Services Exam results. Edge IAS also faces a Rs 1 lakh penalty for similar misleading claims.

These measures, announced by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, underscore a commitment to consumer rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. The CCPA, led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra, found that Vajirao & Reddy failed to specify that all 617 successful candidates were enrolled in their Interview Guidance Programme, misleadingly implying all courses had equal success rates.

In Edge IAS's case, their advertisement showcased 13 successful UPSC candidates without revealing the specific courses they attended. The CCPA has issued 45 notices to various institutes to halt deceptive ads, emphasizing consumer rights to make informed choices. A total of Rs 71.6 lakh in penalties has been levied so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)