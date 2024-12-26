Smita Patil: Championing Women's Leadership on a Global Stage

On December 2, 2024, Smita Patil of SSPL Group in Pune was honored with the Women Achiever of the Year Award during the Rising Bharat Conclave at the UK Parliament's House of Commons in London. The accolade recognizes her crucial contributions to India's real estate sector over the past 18 years.

Patil, overseeing sales, marketing, human resources, finance, and business development at SSPL Group, has been instrumental in the company's growth and commitment to sustainability. Her leadership extends beyond business as she serves as the National President of NAREDCO MAHI, promoting women's empowerment in corporate sectors. In her acceptance speech, she highlighted the essential role of women in India's growth and expressed gratitude for the government's support for women across various sectors.

The Rising Bharat Conclave, organized by UKABC and Fortygreen Media Group, saw over 130 global delegates in attendance, with notable dignitaries from 14 embassies and prominent business figures. This gathering underscored the importance of UK-India relations, further highlighted by an appreciation letter from 10 Downing Street.

Speakers at the event, including Sudeep Sakalle and Dr. Madhur Temle, focused on the evolving role of India on the global stage, reflecting on the nation's journey towards its centenary of independence in 2047. The conclave advocated for international partnerships and celebrated the successes of Indian and UK collaborations.

Smita Patil's award not only acknowledges her personal achievements but also symbolizes a broader milestone for women's leadership globally, emphasizing inclusivity and empowerment.

