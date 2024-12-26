Khel Mahakumbh: India's Sporting Revolution Unveiled

In a bold move to transform India's sports sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled both the logo and website for the upcoming Khel Mahakumbh - Khel Samvaad Sangam. This event, orchestrated by TYC Communication in collaboration with Kreeda Bharati, aims to invigorate traditional sports while encouraging youth participation.

Chief Minister Adityanath expressed that the initiative would unlock new opportunities, facilitating India's rise as a global sports leader. He emphasized the role of youth in this transformation and detailed how Uttar Pradesh is poised to support this ambitious endeavor. Khel Mahakumbh, slated for February 2025 at Mahakumbh grounds in Prayagraj, seeks to revive India's sporting traditions and provide a strategic platform for stakeholders to enhance India's global sports presence.

Shri Awanish Kumar Singh of Kreeda Bharati highlighted the event's potential to harmonize traditional and modern sports, describing it as a blueprint for future sports development. The week-long event will include competitions, panel discussions, and workshops, featuring traditional sports like Mallakhamb, Kushti, and Archery, with significant cash prizes for winners.

Attendees will witness record-breaking performances in Yoga and Kalarippayattu and experience a unique 'Experience Zone' displaying traditional games across India's states and territories. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony, honoring 100 individuals and institutions for their contributions to Indian sports, marking Khel Mahakumbh as a pivotal moment in India's sports culture evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)