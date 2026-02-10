Left Menu

Sydney Tensions Rise: Protests Against Herzog Visit Turn Chaotic

Australian leaders called for peace after Sydney protests against Israeli President Herzog turned violent. Police arrested 27 people, citing assaults on officers. The protest followed tensions around Herzog's visit. PM Albanese urged peaceful expression, emphasizing Australians' desire to avoid imported conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 07:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 07:08 IST
Australian leaders are calling for calm after protests against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia turned violent in Sydney. On Tuesday, authorities urged demonstrators to peacefully express their opposition following Monday's clashes that involved attacks on police officers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his dismay over the unrest, stating that Australians do not wish for foreign conflicts to spill over into local affairs. The protests come in response to Herzog's trip and recent violence at a Jewish event in Bondi Beach.

New South Wales Police used special powers rarely invoked during demonstrations and were defended by local officials. Critics of the police response, including a lawmaker who was allegedly assaulted, questioned the forcefulness of their tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

