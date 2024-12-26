Culture. Media. Digital Forum: Shaping the Future of Creative Industries

The bustling city of Moscow played host to the inaugural Culture. Media. Digital forum, drawing more than 5,000 participants and a diverse array of 128 speakers from around the world, specializing in cinema, new media, IT technologies, and more.

The event spotlighted cinema, with celebrated Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica presiding as honorary chairman. Esteemed directors like Oliver Stone and Luc Besson contributed to discussions on cinema's evolving role.

The forum delved into themes such as AI's role in co-creation, the synergy between video games and new communication platforms, and the digital economy of creative industries, setting a foundation for future international collaborations in content creation and distribution.

