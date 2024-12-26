Left Menu

Culture. Media. Digital Forum: Shaping the Future of Creative Industries

The inaugural Culture. Media. Digital forum in Moscow gathered over 5,000 participants, including domestic and international experts in cinema, new media, and digital tech. Key discussions focused on the future of communication, modern media's role, and creative industries' evolution, with participation from renowned filmmakers and industry leaders.

Luc Besson on Moscow: This City Is Simply Stunning - Highlights From the Inaugural International Forum Culture. Media. Digital.. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  Russia

The bustling city of Moscow played host to the inaugural Culture. Media. Digital forum, drawing more than 5,000 participants and a diverse array of 128 speakers from around the world, specializing in cinema, new media, IT technologies, and more.

The event spotlighted cinema, with celebrated Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica presiding as honorary chairman. Esteemed directors like Oliver Stone and Luc Besson contributed to discussions on cinema's evolving role.

The forum delved into themes such as AI's role in co-creation, the synergy between video games and new communication platforms, and the digital economy of creative industries, setting a foundation for future international collaborations in content creation and distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

