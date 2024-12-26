EMEA Emerging Markets Report Paused for Holiday Closure
The EMEA Emerging Markets report will not be released on Thursday, Dec. 26, due to regional market closures. Coverage will resume on Friday, Dec. 27.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:59 IST
The EMEA Emerging Markets report will not be published on Thursday, Dec. 26, as most markets in the region are observing a holiday closure. Trading activities, along with related reports, are expected to be on hold for the day.
Reuters has confirmed that regular coverage will recommence on Friday, Dec. 27. Investors and analysts can look forward to the resumption of market insights and analysis at that time.
The Bengaluru newsroom made this announcement to ensure that subscribers are aware of the temporary halt in the dissemination of market updates due to the holiday schedule.
(With inputs from agencies.)
