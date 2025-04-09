China raising its retaliatory tariff on US to 84 per cent, up from 34 per cent, effective April 10, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:51 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
