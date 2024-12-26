Left Menu

Air Tragedy: Russian Defense System Implicated

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed in Kazakhstan, reportedly downed by a Russian air defense system. The Embraer passenger jet crashed near Aktau, killing 38 people. The flight diverted from Russian airspace, known for recent air defense activities against Ukrainian drone strikes.

Updated: 26-12-2024 19:19 IST

A tragic air disaster unfolded in Kazakhstan on Wednesday as an Azerbaijan Airlines flight was reportedly shot down by a Russian air defense system. This information was provided by four Azerbaijani sources familiar with the investigation, according to Reuters.

The Embraer passenger jet met its doomed fate near Aktau, Kazakhstan, claiming the lives of 38 passengers. This incident occurred as the flight deviated from a section of Russian airspace, an area which has seen recent activity involving Russian air defense systems countering Ukrainian drone operations.

The crash highlights ongoing regional tensions and the potential consequences of military defenses impacting civil aviation routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

