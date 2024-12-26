Hisense Expands Manufacturing Footprint in India with Strategic Stake in Epack Plant

Hisense Group, a prominent player in the television and appliance industry from China, is set to acquire a strategic stake in an Indian manufacturing plant operated by Epack in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The investment of 15 to 26 percent hinges on Indian regulations regarding foreign direct investment from China, stated Hisense India Managing Director, Steven Li.

Li revealed that the new plant will focus on producing air conditioners and washing machines, which will serve both domestic and international markets, including Southeast Asia and Mexico. The plant will be run by Epack Manufacturing Technologies, with operations slated to begin in October 2025.

As part of its expansion strategy in India, Hisense launched its first 120-inch laser TV and plans to strengthen its offline distribution network, beginning in eastern India. The company aims to double its revenue to USD 200 million by 2027, leveraging its leadership in the global TV market.

