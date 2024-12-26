Left Menu

Hisense Expands Manufacturing Footprint in India with Strategic Stake in Epack Plant

Hisense Group, a major Chinese TV and appliance company, plans to acquire a 15-26% stake in a new air conditioning and washing machine manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The investment will support production for both local and export markets, with mass production starting in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:38 IST
Hisense Expands Manufacturing Footprint in India with Strategic Stake in Epack Plant
  • Country:
  • India

Hisense Group, a prominent player in the television and appliance industry from China, is set to acquire a strategic stake in an Indian manufacturing plant operated by Epack in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The investment of 15 to 26 percent hinges on Indian regulations regarding foreign direct investment from China, stated Hisense India Managing Director, Steven Li.

Li revealed that the new plant will focus on producing air conditioners and washing machines, which will serve both domestic and international markets, including Southeast Asia and Mexico. The plant will be run by Epack Manufacturing Technologies, with operations slated to begin in October 2025.

As part of its expansion strategy in India, Hisense launched its first 120-inch laser TV and plans to strengthen its offline distribution network, beginning in eastern India. The company aims to double its revenue to USD 200 million by 2027, leveraging its leadership in the global TV market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024