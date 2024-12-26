Tragic Incident at Gujarat Dairy: Worker Suffocates Near Boiler

A tragic incident occurred at a milk processing facility near Himmatnagar, Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, where a 25-year-old worker died from suffocation while cleaning near a boiler. The deceased, identified as Kirpalsinh Zala, was not the only victim, as two other workers who tried to rescue him also fainted and required hospitalization.

As of Thursday, the exact cause of Zala's death remains unknown, with authorities dismissing the likelihood of a gas leak at the Sabar Dairy, managed by the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Limited and linked to the prominent Amul brand. Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Patel mentioned that investigations are currently underway to determine the death's cause.

Sabar Dairy's managing director, Subhash Patel, expressed shock at the event, noting it to be the first such incident since the boiler's installation six years ago. He informed the media that maintenance procedures were in place, and worker safety was prioritized — the area where the fainting occurred is reportedly open and well-ventilated. Investigations continue to delve into the unfortunate incident.

