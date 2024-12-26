Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Gujarat Dairy: Worker Suffocates Near Boiler

A 25-year-old worker, Kirpalsinh Zala, died from suffocation at a milk processing plant near Himmatnagar, Gujarat. The incident involved two other workers who fainted while attempting his rescue. While official causes are under investigation, no gas leaks have been confirmed by Sabar Dairy authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Himmatnagar | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:08 IST
Tragic Incident at Gujarat Dairy: Worker Suffocates Near Boiler
worker
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at a milk processing facility near Himmatnagar, Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, where a 25-year-old worker died from suffocation while cleaning near a boiler. The deceased, identified as Kirpalsinh Zala, was not the only victim, as two other workers who tried to rescue him also fainted and required hospitalization.

As of Thursday, the exact cause of Zala's death remains unknown, with authorities dismissing the likelihood of a gas leak at the Sabar Dairy, managed by the Sabarkantha District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Limited and linked to the prominent Amul brand. Deputy Superintendent of Police AK Patel mentioned that investigations are currently underway to determine the death's cause.

Sabar Dairy's managing director, Subhash Patel, expressed shock at the event, noting it to be the first such incident since the boiler's installation six years ago. He informed the media that maintenance procedures were in place, and worker safety was prioritized — the area where the fainting occurred is reportedly open and well-ventilated. Investigations continue to delve into the unfortunate incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024